GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

There are so many good players from Chennai now: Sanjiv Sachdeva

December 20, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - GUWAHATI

K. Keerthivasan
Sanjiv Sachdeva, former India junior coach.

Sanjiv Sachdeva, former India junior coach. | Photo Credit: K. Keerthivasan

There was a time when Sanjiv Sachdeva was the most respected and popular badminton coach in Chennai.

As a Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach deputed to the city in 1976, Sanjiv, with a host of dedicated officials, developed the sport from scratch.

“When I completed my training in NIS Patiala, my first posting was in Chennai in 1976. The sport was not popular then. I started going to a few districts and did a few summer camps. Badminton slowly came up in Tamil Nadu. There are so many good players from Chennai now. It was because of the base we set up,” Sanjiv, who retired from SAI (Chennai) in 2009, told The Hindu during the 85th senior National championships here on Wednesday.

The Krishna Khaitan memorial tournament was one of the most successful junior-ranking event which was conducted in the City for more than a decade. Sanjiv was instrumental in putting together the tournament.

“When Vivek Goenka’s (the then Chairman of Indian Express) mother passed away. I asked him whether we can conduct a badminton tournament in her memory. He said ‘why not’”. I became the organising secretary of the tournament and conducted it from 1991 to 2009.”

He said despite the lack of a proper system, Chennai produced quite a few talented players.

“We had very good players in Ajit Haridas, Sandesh Chowta, Prabhakar and Vandana. There were no proper facilities and equipment and we didn’t have a proper indoor stadium. We used to practice at the University Union Indoor Stadium for a few hours. Despite constraints, we grew,” said Sanjiv.

After moving to his home state Haryana in 2009-10, Sanjiv ensured that the Krishna Khaitan memorial tournament was conducted in Chandigarh. He again became the organising secretary for eight years before the event moved to Panchkula.

“We have been holding Krishna Khaitan in Panchkula for three years now. We have 10 courts with air-conditioning facilities.”

The 75-year-old has his hands full. He is now the badminton consultant in the Haryana Government’s sports department, and is occupied in conducting Krishna Khaitan tournament in his role as the competition director.

Having settled in Chandigarh, Sanjiv still has fond memories of Chennai.

“I really miss Chennai. I had some of the best time in the City. There are very good people and we did produce quite a few excellent players,” he remarked.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.