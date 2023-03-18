ADVERTISEMENT

The Worlds is the beginning of my preparation for the Olympics: Mossely

March 18, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

France’s Estelle Mossely, right, slugging it out with Thailand’s Porntip Buapa in the 60 kg category of the IBA women’s World Boxing Championships 2023, at K. D. Jadhav Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, in New Delhi on Friday, March 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Having made a fine comeback in an elite amateur event after seven years by winning her first bout in the World women’s boxing championships here, the 2016 World and Olympic champion Estelle Mossely is now focussing on next year’s Paris Olympics.

The 30-year-old Frenchwoman, who returned from professional boxing, was relieved after getting past Thailand’s Prontip Buapa in a 60kg opening round bout. “The first bout is always hard. You have to be focused. You wait a long time before it. I did everything I wanted to do in this fight. Now it will be better in every fight,” Estelle told The Hindu.

“It has been a long time (since I competed in a World championship), but I am happy to take part in this competition. It’s a big moment for me because it is the beginning of the preparation for the Olympic Games. It’s a good start for me. Before the competition, I said every fight will be like a final for me. I refocus every time in each fight.”

Lots of camps

Giving an idea about the French team’s home Olympics, Estelle said, “For me, I have my team. Sometimes I train with the French team. We will have a lot of training camps. We will move to a maximum number of countries (to train there) because the style is very different in every country and every continent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“But now we focus on this competition because this is the best event before the Olympic Games qualification. This is the first step. The next step will be qualification. Between this competition and the next one, we will have a lot of preparation and sparring.”

Estelle said she was delighted to see Indian world champions M.C. Mary Kom and Nikhat Zareen, the two flag-bearers of women’s boxing from the host nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US