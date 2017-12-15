The Returns of the King: a history of layoffs for Tiger Woods since 2003

Tiger Woods has struggled to stay on the course over the last decade. A look at how he has gone after layoffs that lasted 10 weeks or more

1. 2003 Buick Invitational

Reason for layoff: Knee surgery at the end of the 2002 campaign

World ranking on return: 1

Performance: Following a 10-week layoff, Tiger makes a winning return at Buick — later known as the Farmers Insurance Open — with a four-shot victory

2. 2006 US Open

Reason for layoff: A 10-week break to mourn the death of his father Earl

World ranking on return: 1

Performance: A rusty Tiger defends the title which turns out to be the first of six victories in seven tournaments

3. 2009 WGC-Accenture Match Play

Reason for layoff: Reconstructive surgery on the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his left knee

World ranking on return: 1

Performance: After a nine-month absence, Tiger loses in the second round to Tim Clark

4. 2010 Masters

Reason for layoff: An “indefinite break” from golf for personal reasons after being caught out on a number of infidelities

World ranking on return: 1

Performance: Ending a four-month hiatus at Augusta, Tiger finishes tied-fourth. He goes on to end the year without a title for the first time in his professional career

5. 2011 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Reason for layoff: A three-month sabbatical to deal with pain in his knee, Achilles and calf

World ranking on return: 28

Performance: Tiger ties for the 37th spot, 18 strokes behind eventual champion Adam Scott

6. 2014 Quicken Loans National

Reason for layoff: Surgery on a ‘pinched nerve’ in his back

World ranking on return: 5

Performance: On his return to competitive golf after four months, Tiger misses the cut

7. 2014 Hero World Challenge

Reason for layoff: After missing the cut at the PGA Championship and failing to qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs, Tiger gets an extended spell to recover from back injury

World ranking on return: 24

Performance: Returning after a four-month break, Tiger struggles to finish tied-last in the 18-man field

8. 2015 Masters

Reason for layoff: Non-activating gluteus muscles leave Tiger with a tight back during the Farmers Insurance Open from which he withdraws after 11 holes

World ranking on return: 111

Performance: Returning from a two-month absence, a noticeably improved showing at Augusta gives Tiger a tied-17th finish

9. 2016 Hero World Challenge

Reason for layoff: Surgery for a disc fragment that was pinching his nerve

World ranking on return: 898

Performance: After a 15-month hiatus, Tiger finishes tied-15th

10. 2017 Hero World Challenge

Reason for layoff: A fourth back surgery in April

World ranking on return: 1199

Performance: Tiger makes an impressive comeback to tie for the ninth place