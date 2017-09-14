The results will be there if you put in the hard work: Doherty

Former World snooker champion Ken Doherty says that he has the determination, grit and desire to regain his glory days.

For someone who won the World championship two decades ago, the 47-year-old Irishman says that he was embarrassed by dropping out of the tour (below 64 in rankings).

“My mantra for success is guided by skills, stamina, speed, strength and spirit. I believe the results will be there if you put in the hard work,” he insisted.

“Yes, I took my eyes off the ball, commitments have taken off my time. Certainly, lost out on confidence, it was a vicious circle, trying to get rid of it now,” he said.

“So just trying to get a couple of good matches to get back the confidence. I don’t want to finish off like this. I want to go on a high, finish off more gracefully. I want to dedicate my time to snooker for the next two years,” says Doherty who is married to an Indian, Sarah.

“The semifinal appearance Latvia this season was a good start. I look at Hamilton as my inspiration right now as he won his first major title at the age of 45. You have to believe in yourself or else you have no chance in any sport to come back,” Doherty said.

“I am aware that it has been 11 years since I won a major title. Long over due,” says the star performer on the snooker circuit who was the first to win the World title as an amateur and as a professional.

“Well, television commentator’s role is not a job. It fills up the time, either way you will be watching snooker on TV. It enables to enjoy the company of fellow players and critics,” he says.

Doherty takes pride in recalling what be believes to be most memorable experience of being given a standing ovation at Old Trafford stadium when he came on to the football field with his World championship trophy.

“My legs and arms were like jelly, the hands shaken. One of the best days in my life when I was applauded by the capacity crowd then in 1997,” says the star cueist who is a big fan of Manchester United.