Daily Quiz | On basketball greats
What unique distinction is shared by these two basketball players, Bill Bradley, a former New York Knicks player and Manu Ginobili, the Argentine great?
Answer : They are the only two players who have won an Euroleague championship, Olympic gold and at least one NBA championship with their respective teams.
Former Warriors great Nate Thurmond achieved this feat first as a Chicago Bulls centre in 1974. Since then only three players have matched it — Alvin Robertson (in 1986), Hakeem Olajuwon (in 1990) and David Robinson (in 1994). Name the feat.
Answer : Quadruple double (double digit stats – 10 or more – in any four of these categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals)
Former Utah Jazz point guard John Stockton leads the NBA historically in two box score stats. He registered 15,806 assists and 3,265 Xs. Name X
New Jersey Nets forward Mikal Bridges holds the record of having played the most number of games consecutively without a break among active players - 398. Who holds the all time record of 1,192 games?
Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics great, holds the record of winning the most NBA championships - 11. Name his teammate who holds the next best record of 10. Also which player has the highest number for anyone who has not represented the Celtics?
Which team did Wilt Chamberlain represent in March 1962 when he scored 100 points, the highest ever by a player in a NBA game. Who was the opponent?
Answer : Philadelphia Warriors. New York Knicks.
