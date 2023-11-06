Daily Quiz | On basketball greats

1 / 6 | What unique distinction is shared by these two basketball players, Bill Bradley, a former New York Knicks player and Manu Ginobili, the Argentine great?

Answer : They are the only two players who have won an Euroleague championship, Olympic gold and at least one NBA championship with their respective teams.

2 / 6 | Former Warriors great Nate Thurmond achieved this feat first as a Chicago Bulls centre in 1974. Since then only three players have matched it — Alvin Robertson (in 1986), Hakeem Olajuwon (in 1990) and David Robinson (in 1994). Name the feat.

Answer : Quadruple double (double digit stats – 10 or more – in any four of these categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals)

3 / 6 | Former Utah Jazz point guard John Stockton leads the NBA historically in two box score stats. He registered 15,806 assists and 3,265 Xs. Name X

Answer : Steals

4 / 6 | New Jersey Nets forward Mikal Bridges holds the record of having played the most number of games consecutively without a break among active players - 398. Who holds the all time record of 1,192 games?

Answer : AC Green

5 / 6 | Bill Russell, the Boston Celtics great, holds the record of winning the most NBA championships - 11. Name his teammate who holds the next best record of 10. Also which player has the highest number for anyone who has not represented the Celtics?

Answer : Sam Jones, Robert Horry