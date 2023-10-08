HamberMenu
Thank you Hangzhou, hello Aichi-Nagayo

The 19th Asian Games – postponed from 2022 after the COVID-19 outbreak in China — officially came to a close on Sunday after two weeks of thrilling sporting action

October 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Hangzhou

Aashin Prasad
Children perform during the closing ceremony of Asian Games 2023 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou on October 8, 2023.

Children perform during the closing ceremony of Asian Games 2023 at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou on October 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

If exhibiting China’s might as the leading technology-powered nation was the message from the opening ceremony, the theme of the Hangzhou Asian Games closing ceremony was about celebrating solidarity within the continent.

The 19th Asian Games – postponed from 2022 after the COVID-19 outbreak in China — officially came to a close on Sunday after two weeks of thrilling sporting action. China, which won the first gold, finished top of the table with 201 gold medals and a combined total of 383, a Games record.

Roads were cordoned off and subway lines heading towards the Olympic Stadium were closed as the Premier Li Qiang marked his presence at the event, where there were plenty of empty seats at the nearly 80,000-capacity venue.

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, on October 8, 2023.

Artists perform during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games, at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, on October 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Li, alongside the acting Olympic Council of Asia president Raja Randhir Singh, spoke of his appreciation towards Hangzhou in delivering a ‘distinctly Chinese Asian Games’.

“You have been the perfect host and OCA will never forget this. The power of sport and Asian Games is to unite us all,” said Randhir.

Sreejesh is flag-bearer

Hundreds of athletes from the 45 countries, who completed their engagements over the last few days, simultaneously congregated out onto the field. The Indian delegation was led by flagbearer P.R. Sreejesh, who helped India to the hockey gold.

Flag-bearer PR Sreejesh leads the Indian contingent during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, on October 8, 2023.

Flag-bearer PR Sreejesh leads the Indian contingent during the closing ceremony of the 19th Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, in Hangzhou, on October 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“It’s a tremendous honour and privilege to represent my country as the flag-bearer at the closing ceremony. The success of our Indian contingent, especially the Indian men’s hockey team, has been an incredible journey filled with hard work and dedication. This moment signifies the unity and strength of our nation in the world of sports,” said Sreejesh.

India, which enjoyed its best-ever Asian Games campaign with a record 107 medals, soaked in the celebratory atmosphere and indulged in selfies.

The 90-minute long ceremony displayed the bond which Hangzhou’s vibrant nature shares with Asia as LED giant sprouting osmanthuses lit up the arena, a video package of the best moments showcasing the sportsmanship of the Games, and the enduring memories of the host city.

Randhir officially closed the Games before Hangzhou, which follows the Chinese tradition of plucking a flower and passing it on to a departing friend, passed the Games over to Aichi-Nagayo of Japan, the host in 2026. And with that, the cauldron was extinguished by the digital torchbearer who then ran into the night skies to become one with the stars.

