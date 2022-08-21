Thailand Para Badminton International tournament | Gold rush by para shuttlers in Pattaya

The duo defeated the Indonesian pair 21-18 21-13 in the summit clash of SL3-SL4 category

PTI New Delhi:
August 21, 2022 02:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam claimed the gold in the men’s doubles final of the Thailand Para Badminton International tournament in Pattaya on Saturday.

Indian para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam claimed the gold after beating Indonesia's Dwiyoko Dwiyoko and Fredy Setiawan in the men's doubles final of the Thailand Para Badminton International tournament in Pattaya on August 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian duo defeated the Indonesian pair 21-18 21-13 in the summit clash of SL3-SL4 category.

In the men's singles, Bhagat and Kadam had to settle for a silver medal each after losing their respective finals.

While Pramod went down fighting to England's Daniel Bethell 13-21 19-21, Kadam lost 2-21 17-21 to France's Lucas Mazur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am happy with my performance throughout the tournament. I wish to congratulate Bethell on the win and now I will head back to the training ground and train harder for World Championship in Tokyo," Bhagat said in a release.

In other results, Ruthick Ragupathi and Manasi Joshi finished second best in mixed doubles SL3-SU5 class, losing 21-17 15-21 7-21 to France's Lucas Mazur and Faustine Noel in the final.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In women's singles, Mandeep Kaur got the better off compatriot Manasi 20-22 21-19 21-14 in SL3 finals to claim the gold medal, while Manisha Ramadass also bagged the yellow metal after beating Japan's Kaede Kameyama 20-22 21-12 21-19 in SU5 final.

Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan also won the gold with a 21-9 24-22 win over England's Rachel Choong 21-9 24-22 in SH6 final.

Manasi and Shanthiya Viswanathan also combined to sign off with a silver in the women's doubles SL3-SU5 after going down 20-22 19-21 to Thailand's Nipada Saensupa and Chanida Srinavakul.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport
Thailand
sports event
badminton

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app