Thailand para badminton: double crown for Pramod

May 14, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Pramod Bhagat won two golds, Sukant Kadam one gold and a silver and Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj a gold at the Thailand Para badminton international on Sunday.

Pramod defeated England’s Daniel Bethell in the SL3 singles final 21-18 (retd), and in the doubles final, Pramod and Sukant won the gold defeating Nitesh Kumar and Tarun 18-21, 21-14, 21-19. Later, Sukant went down fighting to compatriot Suhas in the SL4 category final 14-21, 21-17, 11-21 in 53 minutes.

“I am happy with my performance in the tournament. I was playing well and was implementing everything I had trained and planned. I hope Daniel recovers soon as it is always fun facing him as he gets the best out of me. In the doubles, Nitesh and Tarun pushed up and I am happy with the way we responded and finished the match,” Pramod said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am happy with my performance in this tournament, though I would have loved to have won the gold in singles also. I know where I need to improve and will start work on that,” Sukant said.”

Other Indians who won medals are Thulasimathi Murugesan (SU5 silver), Kumar Nitesh and Tarun (doubles silver) and Nithya Sre (SH6 silver).

ADVERTISEMENT