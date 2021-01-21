Other Sports

Thailand Open | Sindhu, Sameer cruise into quarterfinals

India’s P.V. Sindhu and Sameer Verma stormed into the quarterfinals of the Toyota Thailand Open badminton with straight-game victories while H.S. Prannoy bowed out of Super 1000 tournament here on Tuesday.

Sindhu outclassed Malaysia’s World No. 92 Kisona Selvaduray 21-10, 21-12 in the second round.

World No. 31 Sameer stunned World No. 17 Rasmus Gemke 21-12, 21-9 in just 39 minutes. Malaysia’s Daren Liew defeated Prannoy 21-17, 21-18.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa also made it to the quarterfinals with a 22-20, 14-21, 21-16 win over World No. 17 German duo Mark Lamsfuss and Isabel Herttrich in a match that lasted close to an hour.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty notched up a 21-18, 23-21 upset win over seventh-seeded Korean combination of Choi Solgyu and Seo Seung Jae.

M.R. Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also lost 9-21, 11-21 to the Ben Lane and Sean Vendy.

