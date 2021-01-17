Thailand Open | Marin, Axelsen win

Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain defeated top seed Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan 21-9, 21-16 to claim the Thailand Open badminton women’s title on Sunday.
Fourth seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark took the men’s crown beating Hong Kong's Angus Long, ranked eighth, 21-14, 21-14.
Spaniard Marin, 27, a former world number one, was an imposing force with razor-sharp smashes, clever net work and an unmatched level of aggression and agility.
She screamed in delight as she won match point in the second set after steam-rolling her 26-year-old opponent from Taiwan 21-9, 21-16 in 42 minutes.
“I wanted to show her from the beginning that I wanted to win,” Marin said.
Tai admitted she wasn't able to keep pace and her condition wasn’t up to scratch.
