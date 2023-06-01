Thailand Open | Lakshya Sen, Kiran Geroge moves to quarters, Ashmita bows out

June 01, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bangkok

Top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen progressed to the men's singles quarterfinals with an upset win over Li Shi Feng of China in the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament here on Thursday.

Sen beat his fourth seeded Chinese opponent 21-17 21-15 in a round of 16 match that lasted 49 minutes.

The world number 23 Indian will face qualifier Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Another Indian, Kiran George, who made it to the main round through the qualifiers, also advanced to the men's singles quarterfinals after beating world number 26 Weng Hong Yang of China 21-11 21-19 in 39 minutes.

It is the first time that Kiran, the world number 59, has reached the quarterfinal at a BWF World Tour Super 500 event.

The 2022 Odisha Open winner will face the winner of the match between Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong and Toma Junior Popov of France in a last eight clash on Friday.

In the women's singles, an out of touch Saina Nehwal lost 11-21 14-21 to third seed and world number five He Bing Jao of China in a round of 16 match to exit from the tournament.

It was also the end of the road for 23-year-old Ashmita Chaliha, who went down 18-21 13-21 to former Olympic and three-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain.

The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also lost their pre-quarterfinal match to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia 26-24 11-21 17-21.

The Super 500 is a Grade 2 (level 4) event in the BWF tournament ranking system.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300 tournaments. One other category of tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

