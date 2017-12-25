TFI to conduct Asian tournament next year

Throwball Federation of India (TFI) chairman Kamal Goswami on Monday said that his federation would organise Throwball Asian Championship for the first time and the dates and venue will be decided in the TFI general body meeting to be held on Tuesday. TFI had membership in Asian Throwball Federation (ATF), but never conducted championship, he said.

TFI chairman Kamal Goswami visited the ongoing 40th senior Throwball nationals being conducted at Vikas group of institutions in Nunna near Vijayawada on Monday. He spoke to reports, TFI general body meeting to be held at Vikas College on Tuesday and in that meeting Asian championship dates and venue would be decided, he added.

Referring to senior national, best eight teams would select for the Throwball Federation Cup at Rajasthan next year. 2018 senior nationals will be held at West Bengal, he said. He expressed his dissatisfaction over budget allotment in Union budget, which is less than one percent. He appealed to all the state governments and Union government encourage sports and games and provide job opportunities to the outstanding players.

He further said that states like Tamilnadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Odisha, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are providing jobs their respective state departments who exhibited their talent in Throwball, he pointed out. Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are allowing certificates for the medical counseling, he added.

“All other state governments also should encourage and give financial assistance to the players, it will help to prove their talents in state and national tournaments” Goswami said.

Moreover he appealed the Union government provide adequate funds in Union budget and develop sports and games in India. “I will write letters to the Ministry of Sports for increasing the sports budget” he explained.