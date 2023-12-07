December 07, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sravya Shivani played a significant role in guiding Paramount Proec Tigers to a 83-77 victory over Sankara Stag Babolat Yoddhas in the fifth Harven Pro Tennis League at the DLTA Complex here on Thursday.

Sravya won her singles match against former national champion Sowjanya Bavisetti, won the mixed doubles in partnership with Indra Kumar Mahajan, and the women’s doubles with Divya Ungrish.

Vishnu Vardhan and Parikshit Somani won the last men’s doubles in the seven-rubber tie, featuring 160 points in all, 17-13 against Arjun Kadhe and Vansh Bisht to seal victory for Paramount Proec Tigers.

In another match in the same group, Lucknow Aviators rode on the good game of Shivank Bhatnagar, Diva Bhatia, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Kashish Bhatia for a comprehensive 88-72 win over Delhi DMG Crusaders.

The other group has Mumbai Acers, Indraprasth Warriors, Gurgaon Sapphires and Ichiban Samurai. The top two teams in each group will qualify for the semifinals.

With play zones for fans and food court offering delicacies, the DLTA Complex wore a festive look. The fans were assured of an enjoyable experience at the venue with free entry, which could lead to a better atmosphere over the next three days.

The results (league):

Group-A: Lucknow Aviators bt Delhi DMG Crusaders 88-72 (Kashish Bhatia on par with Jennifer Luikham 10-10; Shivank Bhatnagar bt Sarthak Suden 13-7; Diva Bhatia bt Somya Arya 15-5; Jennifer Luikham & Vivek Shokeen on par with Kashish Bhatia & Aditya Khanna 10-10; Anirudh Chandrasekar lost to Karan Singh 13-17; Kashish Bhatia & Diva Bhatia bt Jennifer Luikham & Somya Arya 12-8; Anirudh Chandrasekar & Shivank Bhatnagar on par with Karan Singh & Sarthak Suden 15-15).

Paramount Proec Tigers bt Sankara Stag Babolat Yoddhas 83-77 (Sravya Shivani bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 11-9; Parikshit Somani on par with Vansh Bisht 10-10; Divya Ungrish lost to Sahira Singh 9-11; Sravya Shivani & Indra Kumar Mahajan bt Sowjanya & Pulkit Mishra 11-9; Vishnu Vardhan lost to Arjun Kadhe 12-18; Sravya & Divya bt Sowjanya & Sahira 13-7; Vishnu & Parikshit bt Arjun & Vansh 17-13).

