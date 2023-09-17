ADVERTISEMENT

Tennis | Srishti Kiran wins Asian under-12 title

September 17, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

The Indian boys, however, were beaten 2-0 by Hong Kong in the final and could collect only seven games in all

Sports Bureau

Winning feeling: The Indian girls’ and boys’ teams with their Asian under-12 tennis championship trophies. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Srishti Kiran won both her singles and doubles matches to help India beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 in the girls’ final of the Asian under-12 tennis championship in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Srishti beat Pin Tsen Chou 6-4, 6-7(1), 6-4 in the opening singles. She partnered Karthika Padmakumar after the latter had lost the second singles in three sets to script a 7-6(9), 6-1 victory over Tsai Jung Chiang and Chen Yun Tsai.

The Indian boys, however, were beaten 2-0 by Hong Kong in the final and could collect only seven games in all.

The Indian girls had earlier beaten Thailand, Uzbekistan, Malaysia and Hong Kong in the knock-out and league stages. The Indian boys had beaten Myanmar, Iran, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei and Turkmenistan earlier.

The results:

Boys (final): Hong Kong bt India 2-0 (Chun Kiu Lok bt Smit Undre 6-2, 6-2; Fu Wang Choi bt Vivaan Mirdha 6-1, 6-2).

Girls (final): India bt Chinese Taipei 2-1 (Srishti Kiran bt Pin Tsen Chou 6-4, 6-7(1), 6-4; Karthika Padmakumar lost to Tsai Jung Chiang 3-6, 6-2, 2-6; Srishti & Karthika bt Tsai Jung Chiang & Chen Yun Tsai 7-6(9), 6-1).

