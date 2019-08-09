Ten-member squad for women’s boxing World championships

Amidst the controversy surrounding the selection of six-time World champion M.C. Mary Kom without trials, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday announced a 10-member squad for the World women’s boxing championships to be held in Russia from October 3 to 13.

Former World champion L. Sarita Devi got the better of Simranjit Kaur, a 64kg Worlds bronze medallist, for the 60kg slot.

Neeraj, who gave a series of fine performances including a gold in the Umakhanov memorial international event a week ago, defeated Asian bronze medal winner Manisha Moun — who had beaten Worlds silver medallist Sonia Chahal — to secure the 57kg berth.

In 48kg, Strandja Cup silver medallist Manju Rani outwitted Indonesia President’s Cup gold medallist Monika.

The 64kg also witnessed an upset as 2017 World youth champion Ankushita Boro was defeated by Madhya Pradesh girl Manju Bomboriya.

President's Cup gold medallist Jamuna Boro staved off stiff resistance from Shiksha to book her 54kg ticket.

The squad: Manju Rani (48kg), Mary Kom (51kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg), Neeraj (57kg), Sarita Devi (60kg), Manju Bomboriya (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Saweety Boora (75kg), Nandini (81kg), Kavita Chahal (+81kg).