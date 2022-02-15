Telangana Governor flags off first all-women offshore sailing expedition

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the flagging-off of the first all-women officers offshore sailing expedition, at the Chennai Port on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

February 15, 2022 20:09 IST

Expedition route is from Chennai to Visakhapatnam and back

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan flagged off the first-ever all-women Army officers’ offshore sailing expedition under the aegis of the Army Adventure Wing Southern Command Sailing Node and the EME Sailing Association in Chennai on Tuesday.

The expedition route is from Chennai to Visakhapatnam and back.

The Governor said that the expedition would demonstrate the strength and vigour of women officers in the Indian Army and give an impetus to sailing as a sport, apart from inspiring and motivating young girls to don the olive green uniform and serve the nation.

MCEME Commandant Lt.Gen. TSA Narayanan, who is also the Commodore EME Sailing Association and president of the Laser Class and Kite Board Associations of India, congratulated the women officers for having completed the gruelling training and being selected for the expedition.

He highlighted the significance of the expedition and said that the event is yet another step towards women empowerment and sustained efforts towards enhancing the role of women officers in the Indian Army.

Major Mukta S. Gautam from the Corps of EME is leading the momentous expedition with the elite team comprising Majors Priya Semwal, Priya Das, Rashmil Sangwan, Arpita Dwivedi and Sanjana Mittal and Captains Jyoti Singh, Malvika Rawat, Shubham Solanki and Sonal Goyal.

The officers have been trained in bluewater sailing under the tutelage of EME Sailing Association and HBTC Marve, before embarking on the expedition.