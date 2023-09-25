HamberMenu
Telangana Golconda Masters to be held from September 27

September 25, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam
caption From left: Ajay Kumar Reddy, HGA captain, Jayant Tagore, HGA president, leading Indian professionals Karan Pratap Singh and Udayan Mane, V. Srikrishna Vardhan, director, Krishnaiah Projects Pvt.. Ltd.., and Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, with the Bollineni Panache presents Telangana Golconda Masters 2023 trophy. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HYDERABAD

The Telangana Golconda Masters 2023 will be held at the Hyderabad Golf Club here from September 27 to 30 with total prize money of Rs 1 crore.

The Pro-Am event of the championship, sponsored by Bollineni Panache & Telangana Tourism, will be held on Tuesday.

Top Indian professionals in the fray include Olympian Udayan Mane (2018 & 2020 winner), PGTI Order of Merit leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Aman Raj and Karan Pratap Singh, Sunhit Bishnoi, Harshjeet Singh Sethie and Gaurav Pratap Singh, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Bangladesh’s Badal Hossain and Md. Akbar Hossain, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill and Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill.

Hyderabad-based players like professionals Haider Hussain, Mohd. Azhar and Hardik S. Chawda as well as amateurs Vilok Gadwal, Adit Ahluwalia and Tarun Ajay will be the local attractions.

“We are happy to host the ninth edition of the Telangana Golconda Masters at HGA. We thank the PGTI and TTDC for hosting this event year on year at the historic and picturesque HGA,” Jayant Tagore, president, HGA, said.

“The Telangana Golconda Masters, now in its ninth edition, has grown into one of the most important stops for the PGTI in south India,” Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said.

