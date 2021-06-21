Tejaswini wins title in style

G. Tejaswini.

NEW DELHI

21 June 2021 22:27 IST

Winning 10 successive rounds, Tamil Nadu’s G. Tejaswini ensured the National girls’ (under-14) online rapid chess title with a round to spare on Monday.

In the 11th and final round, seventh seed Tejaswini drew with Stuti Aishwary to tally 10.5 points. Stuti took the second spot after topping a four-way tie, involving Saparya Ghosh, Shubhi Gupta and Elakshi Srivastava, at nine points.

