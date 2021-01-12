Other Sports

Tejaswini tops 50m rifle three-position

Tejaswini Sawant topped the women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, both in final and qualification, in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range on Monday.

Tejaswini scored 458.7 in the 45-shot final to beat Anjum Moudgil by 0.9 point. She topped the qualification earlier with 1171, four points better than Anjum.

Nischal climbed to the third spot after having qualfied in eighth with 1153. Lajja Gauswami, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Saksena, Gaayathri Nithyanandam and Kajal Saini were the others to make the final.

The results: Women’s 50m rifle 3-position: 1. Tejaswini Sawant 458.7 (1171); 2. Anjum Moudgil 457.8 (1167); 3. Nischal 446.5 (1153).

