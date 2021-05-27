Tejaswini acquits herself well

Former World Champion Tejaswini Sawant shot the best among the Indian shooters in the 50-metre rifle prone event in the European Championship here on Thursday.

In a non-Olympic event, which has no finals, it was basically good training for the forthcoming rifle 3-position event, especially for the Indian shooters.

Former World record holder Anjum Moudgil shot 619.2, while Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (620.3) and Sanjeev Rajput (619.7) also had a good spell, in the combined open event, which was conducted in two relays for 130-odd shooters.

Henrik Larsen of Norway topped the overall list with a score of 628.8. Rebecca Koeck (626.4) of Austria and Aliaksandra Dmitrieva (626.1) of Belarus followed the leader, in emphasising the efficiency of the women shooters.