Tejaswin Shankar has uncertainty over visa to deal with

NEW DELHI

09 July 2020 22:42 IST

Kansas State University working towards alleviating students’ concerns

While most sportspersons across the world are concerned about training, preparations and restarting of events, Tejaswin Shankar has an added worry — uncertainty over his situation in the United States as an international student on sports scholarship.

The reason being the U.S. Government’s decision to not allow international students pursuing entirely online courses further stay in the country. Tejaswin, who is majoring in Business Administration at the Kansas State University, has been there since 2018. He was among the few Indian students to stay put in the US when COVID-19 restrictions were imposed.

Evolving situation

“That’s an evolving situation at the moment so not sure what to expect. They (the university) are saying that we will have a hybrid model so foreign students at K-State enrolled in face-to-face classes shouldn’t worry. But if things change or get worse then we might be moved online, which would mean we might have to come back,” the high jump National record-holder told The Hindu.

Advertising

Advertising

The revised timeline for the fall semester includes a quarantine period for international arrivals and classes beginning August 17, but it remains to be seen how universities adjust to the the new regulations.

“They should tell us before August 17 as the semester starts then. I have another two years before I’m done with my course,” the 21-year-old Tejaswin added.

Good news

There is good news, though, with the University indicating it was working out ways to allow international students to stay in the US.

“Kansas State University currently plans to hold classes physically in person for the Fall 2020. In order to allow for social distancing many classes are transitioning to a hybrid model to allow for a combination of online and in-person instruction. As our plan currently stands, international students will be able to stay in the US to continue their studies through these hybrid offerings. This is the case for both undergraduate and graduate populations,” Amy Hall, Assistant Director of International Recruitment & Admissions at the University told The Hindu in an e-mail.