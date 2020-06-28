Teenager Aashi shortlisted for FIA project

Aashi Hanspal.

Chennai

28 June 2020 21:58 IST

Teenager has the opportunity to be Ferrari’s first-ever female driver

Mumbai’s Aashi Hanspal has been shortlisted for FIA’s ambitious ‘Girls on Track-Rising Stars’ project, FMSCI announced here on Sunday.

The 13-year-old has been selected along with 19 others in the 12-16 age-group of 70 entries from five continents. As the first step, she will take part in the ‘Shoot Out’ at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on October 12 and 13.

“Should you be successful, you will join our training camps, and potentially have the opportunity to become Team Ferrari’s first-ever female driver obtaining a partnership agreement with the Ferrari Driver Academy, including participation in an FIA Formula 4 racing season,” Michele Mouton, president of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, said in her letter to Aashi.

Productive season

Coached by eight-time National car racing champion Rayomand Banajee at the Rayo Racing Academy in Mumbai, Aashi recorded five podium finishes in her maiden National karting season last year and was conferred the ‘Outstanding Women in Motorsports Award’ by FMSCI for her podium placings.

Speaking to The Hindu, Rayo said, “Aashi, who started less than a year ago, definitely has a lot of potential. This is a massive opportunity one can only dream of.

“She will definitely have to increase her efforts as there will be intense competition.”

Sita Raina, Chairperson of FMSCI’s Women in Motorsports Commission, said: “Aashi has shown her mettle during the last season and has the potential to become a star. This is a great moment for women in Indian motorsport.”