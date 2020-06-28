Teenager Aashi shortlisted for FIA project

Mumbai’s Aashi Hanspal has been shortlisted for FIA’s ambitious ‘Girls on Track-Rising Stars’ project, FMSCI announced here on Sunday.
The 13-year-old has been selected along with 19 others in the 12-16 age-group of 70 entries from five continents. As the first step, she will take part in the ‘Shoot Out’ at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on October 12 and 13.
“Should you be successful, you will join our training camps, and potentially have the opportunity to become Team Ferrari’s first-ever female driver obtaining a partnership agreement with the Ferrari Driver Academy, including participation in an FIA Formula 4 racing season,” Michele Mouton, president of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, said in her letter to Aashi.
Productive season
Coached by eight-time National car racing champion Rayomand Banajee at the Rayo Racing Academy in Mumbai, Aashi recorded five podium finishes in her maiden National karting season last year and was conferred the ‘Outstanding Women in Motorsports Award’ by FMSCI for her podium placings.
Speaking to The Hindu, Rayo said, “Aashi, who started less than a year ago, definitely has a lot of potential. This is a massive opportunity one can only dream of.
“She will definitely have to increase her efforts as there will be intense competition.”
Sita Raina, Chairperson of FMSCI’s Women in Motorsports Commission, said: “Aashi has shown her mettle during the last season and has the potential to become a star. This is a great moment for women in Indian motorsport.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath