Tech Mahindra signs Anand to mentor Global Chess League

Tech Mahindra Ltd. has signed Viswanathan Anand, five-time World chess champion, as the mentor for the phygital (physical and digital) Global Chess League.
The release said that the league will have eight franchise owned teams from across the world.
The teams will comprise a mix of titled women and men players along with juniors and wildcard entrants playing each other in a round robin format.
The teams qualifying for the semifinals will enter the knockout stage of the championship.
Viswanathan Anand said: “chess is a game that is played by millions around the world.
“At this time, a unique opportunity exists to popularise it further and dramatically enhance its visibility through a global league powered by technology.
“I am personally happy to partner with a technology provider like Tech Mahindra, whose endorsement and promotion will certainly elevate the sport to a higher level and offer the right platform to popularize chess across the globe.”
