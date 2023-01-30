ADVERTISEMENT

Team Fore Horsemen lifts GKD Gold Cup

January 30, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Coimbatore

Bushwackers and The Pro and his Crew sealed the top two slots in the gross category

Special Correspondent

Proud moment: The gross and nett winners of the GKD Memorial Gold Cup along with Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu (third from left), the Chairman and Managing Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Limited. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The greens played fast but team Fore Horsemen handled the course with aplomb to emerge the Nett winner of the 25th all-India team golf championship for the GKD Memorial Gold Cup at the Coimbatore Golf Club (CGC) course here on Sunday.

Sponsored by Laksmi Machine Works (LMW) Limited, the tournament conducted in memory of its founder G.K. Devarajulu, attracted 128 golfers from across the country and was played as a Medal round team event.

The Fore Horsemen — comprising A.S. Senthil Kumar, D. Rajeshlal Ahuja, G.M. Rajamani and B Shridhar — finished the day with a tally of 219. Team Karadi Koottam (K. Subramaniam, G. Suresh Kumar, D. Rajasekharan & A.L. Gandeepan), wrested the second spot with 222.

Bushwackers (R. Gopinath, S.A. Sridhar, R. Vignesh and Ashwin Chandran) and The Pro and his Crew (S. Bharat Ram, D. Shivakumar, Prassadh Shanmugam and R. Senthil Kumar) sealed the top two slots in the gross category.

“We are happy the tournament has gone from strength to strength and the participation and quality of the game has only improved. It’s a pleasure to play at this course, which is world class,” said Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu, LMW’s Chairman and Managing Director.

“For LMW to have supported us for a quarter century makes us happy. They are with us and will continue to be with us in the years to come,” said R. Gopinath, the CGC president.

