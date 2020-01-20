Other Sports

Tata Steel Masters | Viswanathan Anand lets Caruana escape

Anand. File Photo

Anand. File Photo  

more-in

With three points, Anand is in the 10th spot in the 14-player field.

Viswanathan Anand let World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana off the hook and then suffered a painful loss in the eighth round of Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here on Sunday.

In this Queen’s Gambit Declined game, Anand gained sizeable advantage with black pieces after Caruana blundered in time-pressure by opting for the exchange of queens. Thereafter, Anand twice missed clearly winning advantage by failing to find the moves of optimum strength and blundered away the game. This escape to victory saw Caruana join Alireza Firouzja in the lead at 5.5 points.

Going into Monday’s day of rest, Magnus Carlsen ended a seven-game draw sequence with a win over Russia’s Nikita Vitiugov. Anand, with three points, is in the 10th spot in the 14-player field.

In the Challengers category, Surya Shekhar Ganguly (5) continued to share the second spot with five points following a drawn encounter with Dutch rival Erwin L’Ami in 49 moves.

Nihal Sarin (4), however, lost his second game after facing David Anton Guijarro in 65 moves.

The results: Fabiano Caruana (USA, 5.5) bt Viswanathan Anand (3.5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 5) drew with Alireza firouzja (FIDE, 5.5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 4.5) bt Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 2.5); Jeffery Xiong (USA, 3) lost to Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 2.5); Yu Yangyi (Chn, 2.5) lost to Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 4.5); Daniil Dubov (Rus, 4) drew with Wesley So (USA, 5); Anish Giri (Ned, 4) drew with Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 4).

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Other Sports
chess
sports event
sport
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 11:05:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/tata-steel-masters-viswanathan-anand-lets-caruana-escape/article30609644.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY