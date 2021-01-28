Tata Steel Masters | Harikrishna holds Tari

NEW DELHI

28 January 2021 21:37 IST

P. Harikrishna once again displayed his defensive skills to hold Aryan Tari in the 10th round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee, in the Netherlands, on Wednesday.

Playing white, Harikrishna (5 points) faltered in the middle-game before putting up a strong resistance and drawing in 52 moves.

Anish Giri (7) became the sole leader after beating Radoslaw Wojtaszek.

In the day’s most-awaited clash, World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen and World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana drew in 42 moves.

The results (10th round): P. Harikrishna (5) drew with Aryan Tari (Nor, 4); Anish Giri (Ned, 7) bt Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Pol, 3.5); Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 6.5) bt David Anton Guijar (Esp, 3.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 6.5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 5.5); Nils Grandelius (Swe, 5) drew with Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 6.5).