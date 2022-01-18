Tata Steel Chess | Vidit stuns Dubov

AMSTERDAM

Praggnanandhaa suffers first loss

Displaying sound defence and a sharp eye for tactics, Vidit Gujrathi stunned Russian super talent Daniil Dubov to emerge as the leader after three rounds of the Masters section of Tata Steel chess tournament at Wijk aan Zee on Monday.

Magnus Carlsen and Jan-Krzysztof Duda, the other joint overnight leaders with Vidit, drew to reach two points.

R. Praggnanandhaa (1), however, suffered his first loss after running into defending champion Jorden van Foreest.

Third-round results (Indians unless stated): Masters: Daniil Dubov (Rus, 1) lost to Vidit Gujrathi (2.5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 2) bt R. Praggnanandhaa (1); Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 2) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 2); Nils Grandelius (Swe, 0.5) lost to Richard Rapport (Hun, 2).

Andrey Esipenko (Rus, 1.5) drew with Sergey Karjakin (Rus, 1.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 1.5) drew with Sam Shankland (USA. 1); Anish Giri (1) drew with Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (Aze, 1.5).

Challengers: Arjun Erigiasi (2.5) bt Daniel Dardha (Bel, 0.5); Surya Shekhar Ganguly (2) drew with Max Warmerdam (Ned, 1).