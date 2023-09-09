Tata Steel Chess | Grischuk outsmarts young guns to lift blitz title

September 09, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KOLKATA

Blitz chess is a frantic run against the clock. Alexander Grischuk turned it back in some style in front of a big audience at the National Library here on Saturday, the final day of the Tata Steel Chess India tournament.

At 39, he was the oldest in the field, in which half competitors were less than 21. But then, the Russian is a three-time World champion in this format.

All that experience came in handy, as Grischuk, seeded fifth, finished as the outright winner of the open blitz event. To clinch the title, all he needed was a draw in the final round, from the second oldest in the field — Teimour Radjabov of Azerbaijan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo settled for an express draw. That meant the best R. Praggnanandhaa, who had begun the day as the sole leader, all could hope for was the runner-up spot. He didn’t even get that.

He drew with Arjun Erigaisi and finished with 11 points. Uzbekistan’s Abdusattorov’s victory against Vidit Gujrathi took him also to 11 points, but on account of his superior tie-breaker score, he took the second place. Praggnanadhaa was placed third, just as he was in the rapid section a couple of days earlier.

The World Cup finalist had met Grischuk in the 15th round and that game was going to be crucial for both. It was won by the Russian, with the black pieces.

Praggnanandhaa was still easily the pick of the Indian players, who didn’t quite live up to the huge expectations.

The results: 18th round: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 9.5 drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze) 5.5; Arjun Erigaisi 10.5 drew with R. Praggnanandhaa 11; D. Gukesh 7.5 lost to Vincent Keymer (Ger) 6.5; Vidit Gujrathi 8 lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb) 11; Alexander Grischuk (FIDE) 12 drew with P. Harikrishna 8.5.

17th round: Harikrishna bt Vachier-Lagrave; Abdusattorov drew with Grischuk; Keymer drew with Gujrathi; Praggnanandhaa bt Gukesh; Radjabov lost to Arjun.

16th round: Vachier-Lagrave drew with Arjun; Gukesh bt Radjabov; Gujrathi bt Praggnanandhaa; Grischuk bt Keymer; Harikrishna lost to Abdusattorov.

The standings: 1. Grischuk 12; 2-3. Abdusattorov and Praggnanandhaa 11; 4. Arjun 10.5; 5. Vachier-Lagrave 9.5; 6. Harikrishna 8.5; 7. Gujrathi 8; 8. Gukesh 7.5; 9. Keymer 6.5; 10. Radjabov 5.5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT