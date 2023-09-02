ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Steel Chess: Divya Deshmukh emerges as the queen in her own fairytale

September 02, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Kolkata

Divya Deshmukh stunned second seed Koneru Humpy in the last round and eventually emerged as the outright champion

P.K. Ajith Kumar

Divya’s focus will now be on the blitz event starting on Sunday. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Divya Deshmukh’s fairytale at the National Library had quite a fairytale ending on a wet Saturday evening.

She got to play in India’s Tata Steel Chess India tournament only because R. Vaishali pulled out at almost the last minute. And she began as the 10th seed in a field of 10 in the women’s rapid section.

She finished right at the top, though. The 17-year-old from Nagpur authored one of the most remarkable stories — and there have been many — in Indian chess of late to become the champion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Her story had a dramatic ending, too. She stunned second seed Koneru Humpy in the last round, with black pieces.

She still had to wait for the result of the game between top seed and World champion Ju Wenjun of China and defending champion Anna Ushenina of Ukraine. Ushenina did Divya a favour, holding Ju to a draw.

That meant she finished half-a-point ahead of Ju, who had to settle for second place. Divya thus emerged as the outright champion.

“Though I entered the tournament with no pressure, as I wasn’t expecting to play in it, going into today’s games, I was nervous,” she said.

She held her nerves admirably. She should now want to write the sequel to her fairytale: the blitz event begins on Sunday.

The results:

Ninth round: Humpy lost to Divya; Ju drew with Ushenina; Krush lost to Savitha; Vantika bt Batsiashvili; Shuvalova drew with Harika.

Eighth round: Divya lost to Shuvalova; Harika bt Vantika; Batsiashvili bt Krush; Savitha lost to Ju; Ushenina lost to Humpy.

Seventh round: Ushenina drew with Divya; Humpy bt Savitha; Ju bt Batsiashvili; Krush drew with Harika; Vantika drew with Shuvalova.

The standings (Indians unless specified): 1. Divya Deshmukh 7; 2. Ju Wenjun (Chn) 6.5; 3. Polina Shuvalova (FIDE) 5.5; 4. Dronavalli Harika 4.5; 5-7. Vantika Agrawal, Koneru Humpy and Anna Ushenina (Ukr) 4; 8-9. B. Savitha Shri and Irina Krush 3.5; 10. Nino Batsiashvili (Geo) 2.5.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US