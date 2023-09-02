HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tata Steel Chess: Divya Deshmukh emerges as the queen in her own fairytale

Divya Deshmukh stunned second seed Koneru Humpy in the last round and eventually emerged as the outright champion

September 02, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Kolkata

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Divya’s focus will now be on the blitz event starting on Sunday.

Divya’s focus will now be on the blitz event starting on Sunday. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI

Divya Deshmukh’s fairytale at the National Library had quite a fairytale ending on a wet Saturday evening.

She got to play in India’s Tata Steel Chess India tournament only because R. Vaishali pulled out at almost the last minute. And she began as the 10th seed in a field of 10 in the women’s rapid section.

She finished right at the top, though. The 17-year-old from Nagpur authored one of the most remarkable stories — and there have been many — in Indian chess of late to become the champion.

Her story had a dramatic ending, too. She stunned second seed Koneru Humpy in the last round, with black pieces.

She still had to wait for the result of the game between top seed and World champion Ju Wenjun of China and defending champion Anna Ushenina of Ukraine. Ushenina did Divya a favour, holding Ju to a draw.

That meant she finished half-a-point ahead of Ju, who had to settle for second place. Divya thus emerged as the outright champion.

“Though I entered the tournament with no pressure, as I wasn’t expecting to play in it, going into today’s games, I was nervous,” she said.

She held her nerves admirably. She should now want to write the sequel to her fairytale: the blitz event begins on Sunday.

The results:

Ninth round: Humpy lost to Divya; Ju drew with Ushenina; Krush lost to Savitha; Vantika bt Batsiashvili; Shuvalova drew with Harika.

Eighth round: Divya lost to Shuvalova; Harika bt Vantika; Batsiashvili bt Krush; Savitha lost to Ju; Ushenina lost to Humpy.

Seventh round: Ushenina drew with Divya; Humpy bt Savitha; Ju bt Batsiashvili; Krush drew with Harika; Vantika drew with Shuvalova.

The standings (Indians unless specified): 1. Divya Deshmukh 7; 2. Ju Wenjun (Chn) 6.5; 3. Polina Shuvalova (FIDE) 5.5; 4. Dronavalli Harika 4.5; 5-7. Vantika Agrawal, Koneru Humpy and Anna Ushenina (Ukr) 4; 8-9. B. Savitha Shri and Irina Krush 3.5; 10. Nino Batsiashvili (Geo) 2.5.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.