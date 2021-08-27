Tata Motors felicitates Olympians

NEW DELHI

27 August 2021 04:32 IST

24 rewarded with Altroz hatchbacks

In a commendable gesture, Tata Motors has kept its word to acknowledge the heart-winning performances of those Indian Olympains who narrowly missed a podium-finish in Tokyo.

As part of the gesture, the automobile major symbolically presented its hatchback ‘Altroz’ to 24 chosen performers — golfer Aditi Ashok, wrestler Deepak Punia, discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur, boxers Satish Kumar and Pooja Rani besides all 19 members of the women’s hockey team.

Though Aditi was not present, most of the awardees made it to the brief function. Each athlete will soon receive the promised vehicle in High Street Gold colour in his/her hometown.

