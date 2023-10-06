HamberMenu
Tara Shah, Ayush Shetty move into quarters at Badminton World Junior Championships

Tara will face Xu Wen Jing of China, while Ayush will take on Yudai Okimoto of Japan in the quarterfinals

October 06, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Indian shuttlers Tara Shah and Ayush Shetty secured their place in the quarterfinals with straight-game wins on day four of the BWF World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA early on Friday.

In the girls' singles category, Tara delivered a dominant performance and cruised to a 21-8, 21-7 win over Lucie Krulová of the Czech Republic in just 25 minutes, while Ayush defeated Jamal Rahmat Pandi of the Philippines 21-16, 21-12 in the boys' singles.

Tara will face Xu Wen Jing of China, while Ayush will take on Yudai Okimoto of Japan in the quarterfinals.

In the mixed doubles category, Sathwik Reddy Kanapuram and Vaishnavi Khadkekar fought hard before going down 10-21, 20-22 to Indonesian duo of Adrian Pratama and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaributo.

The other mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma lost 18-21, 17-21 against Japan's Kenta Matsukawa and Nao Yamakita in a closely-contested match.

In boys' doubles, Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana were defeated by the Indonesian pair of Muhammad Al Farizi and Nikolaus Joaquin 12-21, 10-21, while Tushar Suveer and Nicholas Raj lost 14-21, 17-21 against the fifth-seeded duo of Bryan Jeremy Goonting and Aaron Tai of Malaysia.

badminton / sport / sports event

