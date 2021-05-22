Tanwar tests positive, withdrawn

Kolkata

22 May 2021 22:31 IST

Boxer Vinod Tanwar (49kg), who was in the squad for the Asian championships in Dubai, was withdrawn after he tested positive for COVID-19.

“With Tanwar in his hometown and RT-PCR test turning positive, he has been asked to be in isolation,” said a Boxing Federation of India statement. The team management has decided not to announce any replacement in the 49kg category,” the Boxing Federation of India said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Indian contingent took a special bio-bubble aircraft to reach Dubai on Saturday to take part in the continental meet starting on May 24.

