Tanvi Khanna is India No. 1 in world squash rankings

September 06, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - CHENNAI:

K. Keerthivasan

Tanvi Khanna is the new India No. 1 in squash, according to the latest PSA world rankings. In the latest ranking list, the 29-year-old is World No. 69, one position ahead of Joshna Chinappa, who has been India’s numero uno for a while.

Tanvi has been doing well this season, winning a PSA title and finishing runner-up twice, all in Australia. In August, she won the Costa North Coast Open Coffs Harbour, defeating Chan Yiwen of Malaysia in the final. Then, she finished runner in the Canberra Open and Bega Open, losing to India’s Akansha Salunkhe and Malak Khafagy of Egypt in the final respectively in tough five games.

Speaking to The Hindu, Tanvi said: “When I checked my phone after landing in India, I saw that I was the new India number one, and there were so many messages from everyone congratulating me; it was a special moment.”

Tanvi added that beating Joshna in the Costa North Coast Open was special. “My world ranking shot up from 96 to 69 in three weeks, and I feel these events have really helped me gain more confidence in my game for the rest of the events of the season. I hadn’t played Joshna in a few years and beating her at the Costa North Open was great — something I’ve worked towards for a while. The next goal is to break into the world’s top 50,” she said.

