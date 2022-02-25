Tan Kim Her to be doubles coach till Asiad 2026

Malaysian badminton coach, Tan Kim Her, has been cleared to be India's doubles coach till the Asian Games in 2026 by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Friday. The 50-year-old’s return should raise the stock of the doubles combinations in the country.

The 24-year-old Chirag Shetty, who is ranked World No. 8 with R. Satwiksairaj in men’s doubles, welcomed the announcement. “Satwik and myself are happy that Tan coach will be back with us. We always looked up to him as he paired us together despite our early hesitation because while we were similar, neither of us was confident of playing the front court,” he said.

“Tan coach’s conviction helped us reach the level we did. He got us from nowhere to the top 16 by the time he left India. We are thankful to the Badminton Association of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for getting him onboard," Chirag said.

Strengthen

“Coach Tan Kim Her is well aware of the Indian Badminton ecosystem and his inclusion will strengthen the doubles contingent even more. I am glad that BAI and SAI could come together to execute his appointment which will not only help our leading doubles pairs, Chirag (Shetty) and Satwik (Rankireddy) but also help to groom the next in line doubles bench strength." said BAI general secretary Ajay K Singhania.

In his first stint (2015-2019) as doubles coach in India, Tan trained R. Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty to the top 10 in the Badminton World Federation men’s doubles ranking and Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy to a top 20 spot in the women’s doubles ranking. Besides, six pairs were ranked among the top 50 across different pairs.

Tan, who coached the Japanese men’s doubles team to victory in the 2021 World Championships and the mixed doubles team to a silver medal in the World Championships and bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympic Games, will also be responsible for putting in place an overall coaching system and plan besides overseeing coach education.