Tamil Thalaivas pull off stunning win over Telugu Titans

December 14, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - Bengaluru

Narender top-scored for the Thalaivas with 10 points, while Pawan Sehrawat and Robin Chaudhary scored seven points each for the Titans

PTI

Narender emerged as the star as Tamil Thalaivas raised their game in the last phase to register a stunning 38-36 win over Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League here on December 13.

Narender top-scored for the Thalaivas with 10 points, while Pawan Sehrawat and Robin Chaudhary scored seven points each for the Titans.

Ajit Pawar tackled Narender as the Titans inched ahead at 3-1 in the 3rd minute and managed to stay ahead at 10-8 in the 11th minute.

Narender and Ajinkya Pawar picked up a raid point each and helped the Thalaivas level the scores 12-12. Tamil Nadu reduced the Titans to just one member on the mat but Sanjeevi S. kept the Titans in the contest. But Tamil Thalaivas managed to lead 20-17 at the end of the first half.

Sehrawat pulled off a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half to level the scores at 20-20. Thereafter both sides played out a neck-and-neck battle and were locked at 22-22 in the 26th minute.

Sehrawat tried to jump over the defenders, but Sahil Gulia pulled off a brilliant tackle to help Thalaivas hold the lead at 25-24 in the 32nd minute.

Pawar effected a fantastic double-point raid in the 37th minute as the Thalaivas attained a four-point lead at 32-28.

But the Titans carried out a 'super tackle' and weren't far behind at 31-32. However, the Thalaivas sealed the deal after inflicting an 'all out' in the final minute of the match.

