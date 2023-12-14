GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Thalaivas pull off stunning win over Telugu Titans

Narender top-scored for the Thalaivas with 10 points, while Pawan Sehrawat and Robin Chaudhary scored seven points each for the Titans

December 14, 2023 02:46 am | Updated 02:46 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI

Narender emerged as the star as Tamil Thalaivas raised their game in the last phase to register a stunning 38-36 win over Telugu Titans in the Pro Kabaddi League here on December 13.

Narender top-scored for the Thalaivas with 10 points, while Pawan Sehrawat and Robin Chaudhary scored seven points each for the Titans.

Ajit Pawar tackled Narender as the Titans inched ahead at 3-1 in the 3rd minute and managed to stay ahead at 10-8 in the 11th minute.

Narender and Ajinkya Pawar picked up a raid point each and helped the Thalaivas level the scores 12-12. Tamil Nadu reduced the Titans to just one member on the mat but Sanjeevi S. kept the Titans in the contest. But Tamil Thalaivas managed to lead 20-17 at the end of the first half.

Sehrawat pulled off a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half to level the scores at 20-20. Thereafter both sides played out a neck-and-neck battle and were locked at 22-22 in the 26th minute.

Sehrawat tried to jump over the defenders, but Sahil Gulia pulled off a brilliant tackle to help Thalaivas hold the lead at 25-24 in the 32nd minute.

Pawar effected a fantastic double-point raid in the 37th minute as the Thalaivas attained a four-point lead at 32-28.

But the Titans carried out a 'super tackle' and weren't far behind at 31-32. However, the Thalaivas sealed the deal after inflicting an 'all out' in the final minute of the match.

