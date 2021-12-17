Tamil Nadu men top the charts

Telangana clinches No. 1 position in women’s category

The Tamil Nadu men's team topped the table after a 93-85 victory over Kerala in the South Zone National basketball qualifiers here on Friday.

In the women’s category, Telangana captured the No. 1 position, winning all it’s four league matches. In its last match, it defeated Kerala 66-43.

The top four teams each in the men’s and women’s catagories have qualified for the National championships to be held here from Jan. 23 to 30, 2022.

The results:

Men: Tamil Nadu 93 (Aravind 31, Siva Balan 18,Muin Bek 15) bt Kerala 85 (Sejin 23,Pranav 19, Jishnu 19).

Telangana 65 (Billa 20, Santhosh 15, Vijay 14) bt Puducherry 44 (Srikanth 13, Gokul 10).

Karnataka 71 (Ashwij 15, Aravindh Kumar 13, Harish 11) bt Andhra Pradesh 43 (Kumar Varma 10)

Women: Telangana 66 (Aswanthy 10) bt Karnataka 43 (Sandhya 11).

Kerala 74 (Sreekala 18, Chippy 14, Stephy Nixon 14) bt Tamil Nadu 65 (Aishwarya 23, Shruthi 13, Nishanthini 12).

Final standings: Men: 1. Tamil Nadu, 2. Karnataka, 3. Kerala, 4. Telangana.

Women: 1. Telangana, 2. Kerala, 3. Tamil Nadu, 4. Karnataka.