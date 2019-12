Tamil Nadu men beat Railways, Kerala

Tamil Nadu men won their both matches, against Railways and Kerala, in the 70th National basketball championship at the Guru Nanak Dev Stadium over the weekend.

Tamil Nadu defeated Railways 87-66 and outplayed Kerala 68-39.

In the women’s section, Railways recorded its second win, a 100-55 verdict against Telangana, with Shireen Limaye top scoring (22 points). Madhya Pradesh, too, won its games against Tamil Nadu and Punjab.

The results (league):

Men: Uttarakhand 77 (Vishesh Bhriguvanshi 30, Arjun Singh 15, Murali Krishna 11) bt Delhi 62 (Rachit 19, Sunil 14).

Punjab 106 (Arshpreet Singh 32, Amjot Singh 19) bt Karnataka 66 (Jitendra 12, M. Harish 12).

Tamil Nadu 87 (Muinbek 19, P. Jeevanathan 14, Prasanna Venkitesh 10) bt Railways 66 (Rajan 25, Lovneet Singh 16).

Railways 91 (Deepak 18, Gagandeep Singh 11) bt Rajasthan 52 (Sharad Dhadich 27).

Tamil Nadu 68 (Jeevanathan 16, Muinbek 16, Gieeb Benny 13) bt Kerala 39 (Basil Philip 11).

Women: Maharashtra 73 (Anshika 25, Neha Sahay 11) bt Chhattisgarh 54 (Sangeetha Kaur 18, Nisha Netam 10).

Railways 100 (Shireen Limaye 22, Smriti Menon 16) bt Telangana 55 (Kiran Prajapathi 21, Golabsha Ali 13).

Madhya Pradesh 68 (Nima Doma 25, Namaria 18, Anjali 16) bt Tamil Nadu 62 (V. Srividhya 12, Ambarasi 12, Nishanthi 10, Dharshini 10).

Punjab 65 (Amolpreet Kaur 21, Harsimran Kaur 17) bt Karnataka 58 (Bhoomika 17, Suprita 13, Lopamudra 12).

Delhi 83 (Bharati 32, Sushantika 14, Tavleen 13) bt Telangana 72 (P. Divya 31, Gulbhisha 15, Anjusree 11).

Madhya Pradesh 85 (Anjali 32, Nima Doma 24) bt Punjab 81 (Harsimran Kaur 22, Anmolpreeth Kaur 19).