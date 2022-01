Tamil Nadu girls keep winning junior National basketball championships

INDORE

06 January 2022 05:03 IST

Second straight defeat for champion Kerala

Tamil Nadu girls scored their second straight win by crushing Haryana 94-31 in the junior National basketball championships here on Wednesday. But champion Kerala suffered a second straight loss by after going down 52-62 to Rajasthan which registered its second win.

Hard-fought

Karnataka boys went down fighting against hot favourite Rajasthan 82-90.

Defending champion Punjab bounced back with a 73-58 win over Maharasthra, while Delhi recorded its second win with a 61-53 verdict over Kerala.

The results: Boys: Delhi 61 (Himanshu 40, Vipul 14) bt Kerala 53 (Pranav Prince 27, C.K. Abhinav 17); Punjab 73 bt Maharashtra 58; Rajasthan 90 (Lokendra Singh 31, Shiyam Kumawaj 14, Jitendra Kumar 10) bt Karnataka 82 (Achintya Krishna 29, Aswij S.Vashishi 14, Joshua S.Sajith 13); Uttar Pradesh 95 bt Madhya Pradesh 76; Telangana 90 (Gowtha Korla 17, Subash Katarangada 15, Karthik Chada 10) bt Jharkhand 34 (Vimalesh Kumar Yadav 15); Mizoram 88 (Rinmuan Pula 16, Lawmsang Zuala 15, Lalianmawia 14) bt Puducherry 38 (Devanand 10).

Girls: Punjab 78 bt Uttar Pradesh 49; Rajasthan 62 (Rashi 20, Ankita 17, Diksha 10) bt Kerala 52; Tamil Nadu 94 (Sathya 21, Mahrima Sundhari 17, Nivedha Shree 12, Nitika 10) bt Haryana 31 (Nisha singh 10); Maharashtra 83 bt Gujarat 60 ; Karnataka 42 (Sanjanna N. Kumar 11) bt Himachal Pradesh 17; Andhra Pradesh 75 (Venkatalakshmi 19, Aiswarya Devi 16) bt Meghalaya 33 (Wapka Sumer 11); Telangana bt Bihar 62-19.