Talukdar, Dipti best among Indians in recurve

Sports Bureau July 21, 2022 15:34 IST

Sports Bureau July 21, 2022 15:34 IST

Jayanta Talukdar and Dipti Kumari emerged the best Indian archers in the recurve ranking rounds at the Archery World Cup Stage-4 in Medellin, Colombia, on Tuesday.

Talukdar gathered 661 points to take the 25th slot among men. Aditya Choudhary (656, 30th), Kapil (641, 62nd) and Sachin Gupta (637, 67th) followed the seasoned Olympian.

Dipti Kumari scored 647 points to place 20th in the women’s individual rankings. Komalika Bari (642, 29th), Aditi Jaiswal (632, 45th) and Ishita (615, 55th) were the other Indians in the fray.

India was 10th, eighth and 12th in men’s team (1958), women’s team (1921) and mixed team (1308) rankings respectively.

In compound, the fourth-placed Indian men’s side, comprising Bhagwan Das, Priyansh and C.R. Srither, was beaten by fifth-ranked host Colombia 236-235 in a keenly-fought quarterfinal match.

The sixth-ranked Indian women’s side, consisting of Pragati, Srishti Singh and Madhura Dhamangaonkar, also lost to the third-slotted home team 233-228 in the quarterfinals.