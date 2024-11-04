India’s Harmeet Desi bagged both the men’s singles and mixed doubles titles - with Krittwika Sinha Roy - in the WTT Feeder Series table tennis tournament on Monday.

In singles, the Indian World No. 90, seeded second, thumped Joe Seyfried of France, ranked 149 in the world and seeded five, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 in the final for his maiden Feeder crown.

Pairing with his wife Krittwika, the Indian pair, seeded two, defeated top-seeded Cuban duo of Jorge Campos and Daniela Fonseca Carrazana 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5 in the summit clash.

