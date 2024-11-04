ADVERTISEMENT

Harmeet clinches a double in Venezuela

Published - November 04, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Caracas (Venezuela)

Sports Bureau

India’s Harmeet Desi bagged both the men’s singles and mixed doubles titles - with Krittwika Sinha Roy - in the WTT Feeder Series table tennis tournament on Monday.

In singles, the Indian World No. 90, seeded second, thumped Joe Seyfried of France, ranked 149 in the world and seeded five, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 in the final for his maiden Feeder crown.

Pairing with his wife Krittwika, the Indian pair, seeded two, defeated top-seeded Cuban duo of Jorge Campos and Daniela Fonseca Carrazana 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5 in the summit clash.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

table tennis

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US