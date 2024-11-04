GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Harmeet clinches a double in Venezuela

Published - November 04, 2024 06:31 pm IST - Caracas (Venezuela)

Sports Bureau

India’s Harmeet Desi bagged both the men’s singles and mixed doubles titles - with Krittwika Sinha Roy - in the WTT Feeder Series table tennis tournament on Monday.

In singles, the Indian World No. 90, seeded second, thumped Joe Seyfried of France, ranked 149 in the world and seeded five, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 in the final for his maiden Feeder crown.

Pairing with his wife Krittwika, the Indian pair, seeded two, defeated top-seeded Cuban duo of Jorge Campos and Daniela Fonseca Carrazana 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-5 in the summit clash.

Published - November 04, 2024 06:31 pm IST

Related Topics

table tennis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.