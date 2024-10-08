ADVERTISEMENT

India downs Korea, makes the semifinals

Published - October 08, 2024 06:02 pm IST - Astana (Kazakhstan)

Sports Bureau

Ayhika Mukherjee won both her matches as the Indian women’s team pulled off a 3-2 victory over Korea in the quarterfinals of the Asian team table tennis championships on Tuesday.

Ayhika, ranked 96 in the world, upset Yubin Shin, ranked sixth, 3-2 (11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7) in the first match and then put it across Jihee Jeon, ranked 16th 3-1 (7-11, 11-6, 12-10, 12-10) in the fifth and deciding rubber for a memorable victory.

India will meet Japan, which blanked Singapore 3-0 in the semifinals, on Wednesday.

The results: Quarterfinals: India bt Korea 3-2 (Ayhika Mukherjee bt Yubin Shin 11-9, 7-11, 12-10, 7-11, 11-7; Manika Batra bt Jihee Jeon 12-15, 13-11, 11-5, 5-11, 12-10; Sreeja Akula lost to Eunhye Lee 6-11, 10-12, 8-11; Manika lost to Yubin Shin 11-13, 4-11, 11-6, 11-7, 10-12; Ayhika bt Jihee Jeon 7-11, 11-6, 12-10, 12-10).

