GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharath and Manika to lead Indian team at Asian championships

Published - September 04, 2024 05:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sports Bureau
At the helm: Sharath and Manika.

At the helm: Sharath and Manika. | Photo Credit: File Photo: EMMANUAL YOGINI

A. Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead the Indian men’s and women’s teams respectively in the 27th Asian table tennis championships, scheduled in Astana, Kazakhstan, from October 7 to 13.

The championships will witness the participation of the continent’s top players, and the selection committee has named the squad accordingly to compete on this grand stage, a release from Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) said.

TTFI has taken into account the world ranking, international experience, and performance at national level as the key criteria for the final squad.

India’s foreign coach Massimo Costantini said: “I am hopeful the players will put their best foot forward in Asthana.”

The Asian championships hold significant importance to he Indian team as it is a crucial qualification event for the Worlds and Asian Games,

The team: Men: A. Sharath Kamal (capt.), Manav Thakkar, Harmeet Desai, G. Sathiyan, Manush Shah; Reserves: S.F.R. Snehit, Jeet Chandra.

Womens: Manika Batra (capt.), Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee; Reserves: Yashaswini Ghorpade and Poymantee Baisya.

Related Topics

table tennis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.