Archana Kamath quits table tennis to focus on academics

Published - August 22, 2024 05:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

K. Keerthivasan
Archana Kamath, who was part of the Indian women’s table tennis team which reached the quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics, said she is retiring from competitive sport to focus on higher studies.

In a statement released to the media on Thursday, the 24-year-old from Bengaluru ranked 122 in the world, said she was moving away from the sport purely because of her love for academics.

“It was not an easy decision for me to make, but if I have retired from competitive table tennis, it is only because of my love for academics. Table tennis is an amazing sport that I have had the privilege of playing for a long time, and my love for it continues… I have never thought about nor played with financial returns in mind.”

Archana, whose parents are doctors specialised in ophthalmology, said both table tennis and academics have played a huge part in her life and that both have made her the person she is.

“I took a decision to pursue my higher education after the Paris Olympics, by enrolling in a full-time two-year Master’s programme in Public Policy. I somehow felt inside that now is the time, and that I did not want to postpone my academic pursuits any further.”

The former National champion thanked Indian Oil Corporation, Olympic Gold Quest, SAI/ TOPS, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES, Karnataka) and all her coaches in her journey for helping her play the sport in a competitive manner.

