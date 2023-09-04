ADVERTISEMENT

Indian men’s team enters semifinals

September 04, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Sports Bureau

PYEONGCHANG (SOUTH KOREA)

The Indian men’s team, seeded third, entered the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Singapore and assured itself of a medal in the 26th ITTF-Asian table tennis championships here on Monday. It is India’s third semifinal entry in the team championships so far.

India will meet second seed Chinese Taipei in the last-four stage on Wednesday. Taipei beat Iran 3-2. In the other semifinals, Korea will face China.

The Indian women’s team went down 3-0 to Japan in the quarterfinals and will play Singapore for the 5-8 positions.

The results (quarterfinals):

Men: India bt Singapore 3-0 (A. Sharath Kamal bt Izaac Quek 11-1, 10-12, 11-8, 11-13, 14-12; G. Sathiyan bt Koen Yew En Pang 11-6, 11-8, 12-10; Harmeet Desai bt Clarence Chew Zhe Yu 11-9, 11-4, 11-6).

Women: Japan bt India 3-0 (Mimo Ito bt Ayhika Mukherjee 11-7, 15-14, 11-8; Hina Hayata bt Manika Batra 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-3; Miu Hirano bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 7-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5).

