HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian men’s team enters semifinals

September 04, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Sports Bureau

PYEONGCHANG (SOUTH KOREA)

The Indian men’s team, seeded third, entered the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Singapore and assured itself of a medal in the 26th ITTF-Asian table tennis championships here on Monday. It is India’s third semifinal entry in the team championships so far.

India will meet second seed Chinese Taipei in the last-four stage on Wednesday. Taipei beat Iran 3-2. In the other semifinals, Korea will face China.

The Indian women’s team went down 3-0 to Japan in the quarterfinals and will play Singapore for the 5-8 positions.

The results (quarterfinals):

Men: India bt Singapore 3-0 (A. Sharath Kamal bt Izaac Quek 11-1, 10-12, 11-8, 11-13, 14-12; G. Sathiyan bt Koen Yew En Pang 11-6, 11-8, 12-10; Harmeet Desai bt Clarence Chew Zhe Yu 11-9, 11-4, 11-6).

Women: Japan bt India 3-0 (Mimo Ito bt Ayhika Mukherjee 11-7, 15-14, 11-8; Hina Hayata bt Manika Batra 11-7, 11-9, 9-11, 11-3; Miu Hirano bt Sutirtha Mukherjee 7-11, 11-4, 11-6, 11-5).

Related Topics

table tennis

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.