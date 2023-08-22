ADVERTISEMENT

Sharath and Sreeja emerge the champions

August 22, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

V. V. Subrahmanyam

VISAKHAPATNAM

Second-seeded A. Sharath Kamal of Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) claimed his sixth Institutional singles title, defeating Manush Shah of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 11-6, 6-11, 15-13, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5 in the men’s singles final while A. Sreeja of RBI got the better of Moumita Dutta of RSPB 11-6, 11-7, 13-11, 11-5 in the women’s singles title clash in the AAI-50th inter-Institutional table tennis championships at the Swarna Bharathi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale claimed the mixed doubles crown after beating the Railways pair of Akash Pal and Poymantee Baisya 3-0. But Akash made amends and, in the company of Ronit Bhanja, defeated AAI’s Deepit Patil and K.J. Aakash 3-0 for the men’s doubles gold.

Poymantee Baisya and Sutirtha Mukherjee outsmarted Suhana Saini of Haryana and Yashaswhini Ghorpade of PSPB 3-1 to capture the women’s doubles crown.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results:

Men, singles: Final: Sharath Kamal (PSPB) bt Manush Shah (RBI) 11-6, 6-11, 15-13, 11-6, 7-11, 11-5; Semifinals: Manush Shah bt S.F.R. Snehit (AAI) 10-12, 11-7, 11-13, 11-7, 11-8, 11-4; Sharath Kamal bt Sanil Shetty (PSPB) 10-12, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-5, 15-13.

Doubles, final: Ronit Bhanja & Akash Pal (RSPB) bt Deepit R. Patil & K.J. Akash (AAI) 11-9, 11-8, 11-5.

Women, singles: Final: A. Sreeja (RBI) bt Moumita Dutta (RSPB) 11-6, 11-7, 13-11, 11-5; Semifinals: Moumita Dutta bt Archana Kamath (PSPB) 11-4, 12-14, 16-14, 11-5, 12-10; Sreeja Akula bt Diya Chitale (RBI) 16-14, 11-6, 11-6, 4-11, 7-11, 11-8.

Doubles, final: Sutirtha Mukherjee & Poymantee Baisya (RSPB) bt Suhana Saini (Har) & Yashashwini Ghorpade (PSPB) 11-5, 11-2, 6-11, 12-10.

Mixed doubles, final: Manush Shah & Diya Chitale (RBI) bt Akash Pal & Poymantee Baisya (RSPB) 11-8, 11-7, 11-3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

table tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US